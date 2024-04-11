NAF bombs 3 terrorists camps in Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has bombed three terrorists camps in Zamfara on Wednesday, eliminating several of them and their structures.

The operation was conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, NAF Spokesman, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the camps destroyed belong to terrorist kingpins, Abdullahi Nasanda in Zurmi, Malam Tukur in Gusau, and another in MaradunLocal Government Areas of Zamfara.

He said that Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions were conducted on Nasanda’s Camp where terrorists’ activities were sighted and their hidden motorcycles.

“Having established that their activities were consistent with terrorists’ modes of operation, the location was struck by multiple aircraft passes, thereby neutralizing several terrorists.

“Similar ISR missions were conducted at Malam Tukur camp, where terrorists’ activities were also observed.

“Air strikes conducted on the camp neutralised several terrorists and showed several structures set ablaze and destroyed.

“Air strikes were also extended to Kanikawa in Maradun town, under Maradun LGA of Zamfara, where terrorists, their enclaves and equipment were attacked and destroyed,” he added. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje