NAF at 61: AOC reaffirms commitment to strengthening civil-military relations

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has began its 61st anniversary celebrations, aimed at strengthening civil-military relations and showcasing its evolving role in national security and community engagement.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Bauchi on Monday, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command, Bauchi, AVM Usman Abdullahi, underscored NAF’s dedication to transparency and public engagement.

“This Open Day is a reflection of our commitment to transparency, national unity, and pride in service,” Abdullahi stated.

“We invite all Nigerians to come, see, and connect with their Air Force.”

He also commended the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, for his visionary leadership and strategic direction in organizing the initiative.

Abdullahi reassured Nigerians of the NAF’s unwavering commitment to addressing the nation’s security challenges.

The theme of the celebration is, “Come See Your Air Force.”

It will include guided facility tours, aircraft exhibitions, interactive sessions with NAF personnel, and outreach programs in schools, such as career talks and mentorship activities.

The open day events will run from May 1 to 15, 2025, across various NAF bases in Makurdi, Bauchi, Lagos, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Kano, and others.

Delivering a goodwill message, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, represented by his Chief Security Adviser, Abdulrahman Ahmed, lauded the NAF’s growth and effectiveness, particularly in combating banditry and insurgency.

He called for increased surveillance along Bauchi’s borders with Plateau, Gombe, and Taraba States, and urged enhanced collaboration with other security agencies.

Highlights of the celebration in Bauchi included school children’s visits, career guidance sessions, and interactive engagements with NAF units stationed at the base.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)