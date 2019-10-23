NAF arrests airmen over Sokoto killings

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it arrested its airmen, who were allegedly involved in a fracas that resulted to the death of two persons at Mabera area in Sokoto metropolis.

PRNigeria reports that the Service was disturbed by the alleged killing of the civilians on October 20, 2019 as reported by an online newspaper, Daily Nigerian.

The arrest of the NAF personnel was confirmed in a tweet by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

The twit reads: “Following the HQ NAF directives, the airmen involved in the fracas have been placed on close arrest pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The NAF reiterated its zero tolerance for violence against civilians, hence it would not condone acts of ‘brutality, harassment and inhumanity’ meted out to ordinary and harmless persons by its officers and men.

In a recent statement Daramola said: “It is pertinent to reiterate that the NAF is a highly disciplined and professional force that does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violations of human rights of citizens.

“Therefore, every NAF personnel found guilty of misdemeanor, in the past, had always been dealt with in accordance extant laws and the general public duly informed.”

NAF is currently investigating the matter with a view to ascertaining the facts as well as establishing the degree of involvement of its personnel.