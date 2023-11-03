Friday, November 3, 2023
NAF announces partial traffic restriction along Nyanya-Keffi road Saturday

By Favour Lashem
By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced partial traffic restriction along Nyanya-Keffi expressway on Saturday for  its 2023 Annual 10 Kilometers Walk/Jog Exercise to be held in all NAF Bases nationwide.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made  this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the exercise was part of efforts aimed  at enhancing the physical fitness of the personnel of the NAF, adding that the  exercise would take-off by 6.00 am.

He said the exercise in Abuja was expected to kick-off from NAF Base, Asokoro Football Field to Defence Headquarters Roundabout.

He added that the exercise would proceed to Keffi Road/Kugbo Furniture and Pedestrian Bridge – Army Checkpoint Kugbo, and back to Base via the NAF Valley Second Gate.

“During the period, there will be partial restrictions of traffic along the aforementioned routes.

“Similarly, the exercise in other locations nationwide is expected to cover major routes around NAF Bases and its environs.

“Hence, all necessary safety measures have been put in place to ensure a hitch free exercise.

“Consequently, members of the public, especially motorists and those who reside around AYA, Asokoro and communities around NAF Bases across the nation are advised not to panic but to go about their normal activities,” he said. (NAN)

