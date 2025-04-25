NAF announces open day nationwide to commence 61st anniversary celebration

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced a nationwide Open Day event, inviting members of the public to visit NAF bases across the country in commemoration of its 61st anniversary.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced a nationwide Open Day event, inviting members of the public to visit NAF bases across the country in commemoration of its 61st anniversary.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, in a statement on Friday, said the open day event would be held from May 1 to May 15.

Ejodame said the special initiative, themed “Come See Your Air Force,” aims to foster stronger civil-military relations and offer Nigerians a unique opportunity to witness the inner workings of their Air Force firsthand.

He said that the participating NAF units include Makurdi, Bauchi, Yenagoa, Kaduna, Enugu, Ikeja, Katsina, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt, Oshogbo, Minna, the Federal Capital Territory, Victoria Island, Yola, Benin, Kainji, Kano, and Jos.

According to him, these bases will open their gates to welcome civilians from all walks of life on specific days to be announced by the different NAF units.

“Visitors can look forward to: guided tours of facilities; close-up inspections of aircraft and platforms and historical exhibitions including photo galleries and mini-museums.

“There will also be interactive sessions with NAF personnel; documentary screenings and engaging video displays; souvenir distribution to commemorate the experience; and outreach programmes in schools, including career talks to inspire young Nigerians.

“These Open Day events serve as a key component of the broader anniversary celebrations set to hold officially from May 13 to May 20.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, highlighted the importance of public trust and engagement.

Abubakar said the event was a reflection of their commitment to transparency, national unity, and pride in service.

“We invite all Nigerians to come, see, and connect with their Air Force.”

“The Nigerian Air Force remains dedicated to building bridges with the public it serves, through openness, education, and inspiration,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)