A Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Alpha-Jet has lost contact with radar in Borno, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the spokesman, the mission was part of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

The statement revealed that the loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on March 31.

The authorities added that details of the whereabouts of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss were still sketchy but would be relayed to the general public as soon as they are clear.

The NAF said search and rescue, the statement said.

