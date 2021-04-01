NAF Alpha Jet loses radar contact over Borno, says Director Information

A Nigerian Air Force (), Alpha-Jet has lost contact radar in Borno, while on interdiction mission in support troops.

Public and Information, Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the spokesman, the mission was part the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

The statement revealed that the of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on March 31.

The authorities added that details of the whereabouts of the aircraft or likely of contact sketchy but would be relayed to the general public as soon as they are clear.

The said  search and rescue, the statement said.

