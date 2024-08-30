NAF airstrikes kill several terrorists near Lake Chad

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully conducted airstrikes against terrorists in the Jubillaram area, southern Tumbuns,

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully conducted airstrikes against terrorists in the Jubillaram area, southern Tumbuns, near Lake Chad, eliminating several militants.

AVM Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the operation was made possible due to the forced migration of terrorists to higher ground following persistent rainfall.

He said that the NAF aircraft conducted an air interdiction mission, dealing a significant blow to the remnants of terrorists hiding in the area.

“Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed terrorists with salvaged belongings in makeshift accommodations, leading to precision airstrikes that destroyed structures and neutralized several militants.

“The success of the operation demonstrates the NAF’s commitment to achieving its mandate and protecting the nation from terrorist threats.

“The excess rainfall and swampy terrain inadvertently pushed the terrorists out of hiding, allowing the NAF to strike a significant blow.

“The airstrike has destabilized the terrorists’ center of gravity, diminishing their capacity to cause harm, especially to civilian targets,” he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, had instructed all Air Component Commanders to intensify operations against terrorists and criminal elements, and the strike at Jubillaram confirmed that the directives were yielding the required outcome.(NAN)