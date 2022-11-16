NAF Airstrikes Eliminate Banditry Kingpins, Halilu Buzu, Alaji Gana

In a sustained military operation, airstrikes carried out by the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) have eliminated notorious banditry kingpins, Halilu Buzu and Alaji Gana in the North-western part of the country.

PRNigeria gathered that while Halilu Buzu was killed on October 21, 2022, at Sububu, Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, Alaji Gana was eliminated on November 14, 2022 at Kidandan Forest in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

A defence intelligence operative pointed out to PRNigeria that the terrorists’ leaders met their waterloo alongside their foot soldiers after credible intelligence revealed their exact locations in both states.

The source told PRNigeria that: “After obtaining actionable intelligence, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) eliminated the leaders, several terrorists and destroyed their logistics bases where they stored ammunitions, vehicles, motorcycles, and other ill-gotten loots.

“In fact, Halilu Buzu had scheduled an early-morning meeting with some of his foot soldiers in Sububu area when he was eliminated including notorious foot soldiers that included Ceri, Dan’mosalmi, Danbarkeji, Guguwa, Dan Sha Bakwai and Marshall Hana Zuwa.”

Meanwhile, some locals have expressed joy over the killing of Buzu who was notorious for terrorising and torturing kidnaped victims. They also acknowledged that the frequency of kidnappings, cattle rustling and other terrorist activities in the area have reduced.

