‎NAF Airstrikes Eliminate 20 Terrorists in Zamfara, Foil Planned Attack on Communities

‎No fewer than 20 armed terrorists were neutralised and over 21 motorcycles destroyed during a precision airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on May 31 in Zamfara State.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The operation, carried out south of Mai-Galma in Maru Local Government Area, was launched to disrupt a planned large-scale attack on vulnerable communities by armed bandits.



‎According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the mission was initiated following credible intelligence reports indicating that a large group of terrorists had gathered and were preparing to strike unsuspecting villages.



‎“Further intelligence confirmed that the bandits had killed some farmers and abducted a number of civilians, including women and children,” Ejodame disclosed in a statement on Monday.



‎In response, NAF aircraft under Operation FANSAN YAMMA were immediately deployed for an armed reconnaissance and potential rescue mission.



‎“On arrival at the area, over 30 motorcycles carrying armed terrorists heading into the nearby forest were positively identified,” said Ejodame.



‎“On sighting the aircraft, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a precision engagement that led to the destruction of several motorcycles and the neutralisation of dozens of terrorists.”



‎Following the airstrike, ground forces were mobilised to the scene, where they confirmed the destruction of enemy assets and the death of over 20 terrorists.



‎Tragically, two local vigilantes lost their lives and two others sustained injuries during the operation.



‎“The NAF deeply regrets the loss of those brave vigilantes,” Ejodame stated. “We remain committed to working with local communities to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.”



‎Efforts are ongoing to track and rescue the kidnapped villagers, believed to have been taken into the surrounding forest areas.



‎Ejodame also reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to strict rules of engagement and adherence to humanitarian law, stressing that all operations are guided by the NAF Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (CHMRAP).



‎ “As investigations continue, the NAF assures the public that all necessary measures are taken to protect civilians while intensifying pressure on criminal elements threatening peace in the region,” he added.



