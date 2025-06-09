‎NAF Airstrikes Devastate Terrorist Enclave in Lake Chad, Foil Threats to Marte, Monguno

‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a decisive air interdiction operation on a terrorist stronghold in Bukar Meram, located on the southern edge of the Lake Chad region, effectively averting looming threats to the towns of Marte and Monguno in Borno State.



‎The mission, conducted under the auspices of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on 9 June 2025, followed actionable intelligence that identified the targeted location as a major terrorist enclave and training hub. The strike resulted in the neutralisation of several insurgents and the destruction of key infrastructure used in facilitating terrorist activities.



‎According to Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, “The operation led to the elimination of multiple terrorists and the destruction of critical logistics elements including supply vehicles, weapons storage sites, and makeshift shelters.”



‎Battle Damage Assessment from the mission confirmed that the strike not only dismantled terrorist operations in the area but also disrupted imminent plots targeting the vulnerable communities of Marte and Monguno.



‎“This proactive mission reaffirms the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians, particularly in the Northeast where terrorists have attempted to destabilize our peace and security,” Ejodame stated.



‎Residents of Marte and Monguno have repeatedly faced threats from insurgent groups operating around the Lake Chad basin, a region long exploited by terrorist factions due to its difficult terrain and porous borders.



‎Security analysts have hailed the operation as a timely and strategic blow to insurgents seeking to regain momentum in the region.



‎“The significance of this airstrike lies not only in the number of terrorists neutralised but also in the disruption of their operational capability in a critical axis of the Lake Chad theatre,” said security expert Aliyu Bako, speaking from Maiduguri. “It’s a reminder that Nigeria’s air power remains a decisive force against terrorism.”



‎The Nigerian military has continued to intensify operations across the Northeast under Operation HADIN KAI, a joint effort involving the Air Force, Army, and other security agencies aimed at eliminating remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.



‎Air Commodore Ejodame reiterated NAF’s resolve to pursue every credible lead and maintain a dominant presence across critical zones. “The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in its mandate to protect the sovereignty of our nation and ensure lasting peace and security across the Northeast and beyond,” he said.



‎The latest airstrike adds to a series of recent tactical successes by Nigerian forces, signaling a renewed offensive in the fight against terrorism.



