NAF airstrikes destroy 6 illegal refining sites, 5 boats

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, has in the last three days intensified its air operations, destroying six Illegal Refining Sites (IRS) and five Cotonou Boats in Rivers.

NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gabbkwet said the air raids were in continuation of NAF’s effort to combat oil theft and checkmate the activities of economic sabotours in the Niger Delta region.

He said the air component had on Nov. 12 received intelligence reports that revealed the sighting of three active IRS and two Cotonou Boats siphoning crude oil from pipelines at Cawthorne Channel and Alakri in Rivers.

He said the IRS and boats were subsequently engaged and destroyed.

“Similar strikes were also carried out at Krakama in Rivers, on the same day three Cotonou Boats sighted conveying suspected illegally refined products.

“On Nov. 13, the NAF aircraft also struck some sites at Dariama Village in Rivers State following intelligence report of illegal refining activities near the location.

“On arrival, three IRS with tanks, pipes and pumping machines as well as Cotonou Boats loaded with suspected illegally refined products were sighted, engaged and subsequently destroyed,” he said.

Gabkwet said the intensified air operations should be seen as proactive measures to safeguard the economic interests of the nation and deter criminal elements involved in oil theft.

He added that the NAF, alongside sister services and other security agencies had remained committed in its efforts at securing vital government resources and infrastructures in the Niger Delta Region and beyond. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

