‎NAF Airstrikes Crush Boko Haram Plot to Disrupt Eid Celebrations in Borno

‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎In a decisive show of force, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has thwarted a major terrorist plot aimed at destabilising Eid al-Adha celebrations in Borno State. Through coordinated precision airstrikes on June 5 and 6, the NAF, operating under Operation HADIN KAI, obliterated Boko Haram strongholds at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the volatile Southern Tumbuns region.



‎The airstrikes followed what authorities described as “credible intelligence” indicating that the terrorist group was amassing logistics and personnel with the intent to launch coordinated attacks during the festive period.



‎According to Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, the targets included storage facilities and command centers used by Boko Haram for operational planning and logistics.



‎“Our aircraft executed deliberate strikes on identified terrorist structures with precision, achieving direct hits that neutralised several insurgents and destroyed key logistic nodes,” Ejodame confirmed in an official statement released Saturday morning.



‎He further stated that Battle Damage Assessments (BDA) carried out after the operation confirmed the effectiveness of the strikes and significantly degraded the enemy’s capability.



‎“This pre-emptive action underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding civilian lives, especially during national and religious festivities, and supporting the overall objectives of national security,” Ejodame said.



‎Local sources, while unable to provide casualty figures, reported noticeable disruption in Boko Haram activity in the affected areas following the strikes. Residents in Maiduguri and nearby communities have since expressed cautious optimism as security forces intensify patrols ahead of the Eid holidays.



‎Security analysts praised the operation as a timely and strategic blow to the insurgents, who have historically used festive periods to stage high-profile attacks.



‎“Neutralising Boko Haram’s capacity to coordinate during symbolic periods like Eid is not just militarily sound—it sends a psychological message that their reach is shrinking,” said Dr. Salihu Musa, a counterterrorism expert at the University of Maiduguri.



‎The Nigerian military has ramped up aerial and ground operations in the Lake Chad region in recent months, targeting enclaves still loyal to both Boko Haram and its splinter faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).



‎As the Muslim faithful across Nigeria prepare for Eid al-Adha, authorities have assured citizens that robust security measures are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations.



