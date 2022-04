By Abdullahi Salihu

A Nigeria Air Force aircraft used in training officers, crashed in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Authoritative source at the Air Force Base, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the tragedy occurred in the evening.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said two personnel were on board the aircraft, but did not give details. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp