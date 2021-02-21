NAF Aircraft crashes in Abuja, 7 personnel on board die

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on a military operation has crashed on the runway of on Sunday.

Spokesman of Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Ibikunle Daramola said in a brief statement that  all the seven in the aircraft in the crash.

Ibikunle’s  statement reads: “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed returning to the after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

 

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board in the crash.

 

He said further that “The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

 

urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

 

In a related development,  the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had earlier announced crash  in a tweet. The Minister wrote,“A military aircraft King Air 350 has crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, we pray for the soul/souls if any.”

By PRNigeria

