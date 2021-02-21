NAF Aircraft crashes in Abuja, 7 personnel on board die

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on a military operation has crashed on the runway of Abuja Airport on Sunday.

Spokesman of Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Ibikunle Daramola said in a brief statement that all the seven passengers in the aircraft died in the crash.

Ibikunle’s statement reads: “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.

He said further that “The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

In a related development, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had earlier announced crash in a tweet. The Minister wrote,“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

By PRNigeria