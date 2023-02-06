NAF aircraft belly lands safely in Lagos – Spokesman

By Sumaila Obaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its maritime patrol aircraft, Cessna Citation CJ3, on a routine flight on Monday, carried out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, in a statement in Abuja, said the aircraft lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin.

Maigida said that there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground.

He said that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, had directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

“NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)