NAF air strike eliminate over 30 kidnappers on 15 motorcycles in Kaduna

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has eliminated no fewer than 30 terrorists and kidnappers in an air strike along Kwiga-Kampanin Doka axis in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Monday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said that the strike followed intelligence received on the movement of the criminals along the axis.

He added that the intel also revealed that the same syndicate was responsible for the ambush on troops at Kwanan Mutuwa on Jan. 27, as well as several attacks and abductions of innocent civilians in Birnin Gwari.

According to him, a deliberate and detailed scan revealed a trail of terrorists moving in a convoy of about 15 motorcycles, each with at least two armed terrorists.

“Accordingly, the terrorists were trailed to a location where they converged before they were engaged and neutralised in a precision strike.

“The aftermath of the air strike revealed that several of the terrorists were eliminated as a result of the strike.”

Gabkwet said the success of the air strike had drawn the attention of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, who commended the commander and his troop for their precision.

“While this does not call for celebration on our part, I must commend the professionalism of the crew for patiently trailing the criminals until an appropriate opportunity to strike presented itself.

“We must keep pushing and striving,” Abubakar was quoted as saying. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

