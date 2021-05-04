NAF advances technical output to end dependence on foreign technology

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday said it was poised to advance local technical output to end over-dependence on foreign technology.

Air Vice Marshal Olusegun Philip, NAF’s Chief of Standard and Evaluation, stated this in Makurdi the Tactical Air Command (TAC) 2021 Intra Command Research and Development/Exhibition Competition.

Philip said that the Service was advancing local technical output to end the aged long over-dependence on foreign technology to be able to compete effectively with other Air Forces globally.

Represented by Air Commodore Abubakar Sule, the Director, Research and Development, Philip said research and development were major ways of improving technical output.

He said technology was the bedrock of NAF , stressing the need to key into the Federal Government policy of promoting local content.

“Nigerian Air Force been gradually looking inward to end our dependence on foreign technology and to become more innovative and resourceful.

“One of the ways to this is through research and development. To advance the Nigerian technical output competitions such as this and collaboration with local organizations and institutions is key

“Competitions also provide platforms to synergise ideas for greater innovations and are key to achieving results to the technical challenges we currently faced for cost-effective manner,’’ he said.

He said that nine units were expected to participate in the competition but only eight did.

According to him, 141 Communication Group came first with their modification of long-range wireless alarm system to enable remote switching presentation.

He said that 101 Air Defence Group came second with their modification FT/F-7 tyre breaker initiative while 107 Air Maritime Group, Benin came third with their ATR 42 PW127M Foreign Object Debris (FOD) remover R&D prototype.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), TAC, Makurdi, said the rising cases of insecurity in the country had made security agencies to step up their response .

Lubo said that the “Tactical Air Command 2021 Intra Command Research and Development (R&D) Competition’’ was one of the response of NAF to find solutions to the ongoing insecurity challenges in the country.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, TAC Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Nanju Kumzhi, the AOC described TAC as the teeth arm of NAF.

Lubo said this was because of notable efficiency achieved through outstanding activities such as the Research and Development Programme.

“The rising cases of insecurity caused by banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality in the country have given cause for security agencies to step up their response .

“Consequently, the forces, particularly, the Nigerian Air Force adopted proactive measures aimed effectively coping this menace through robust technological advancement through Research and Development.

“Research and Development in the forces is all about prototyping and ensuring improvement in the serviceability status of deployable equipment for optimal performance of the troops,’’ he said.

He said the air force needed to constantly as well as upgrade prototypes of the new military systems without calling for full-scale development or production, except when the need for replacement of equipment or force expansion arises.

He said the NAF must leverage on the gains of R & D in order to keep pace with other Air Forces in the world.

“Let us not forget in a hurry the decisive roles of R & D in the advancement of technology, especially in bringing the crisis to a resolution in the country.

“Through R & D, the serviceability of a number of platforms deployed in various theatres of in the country adequately been increased.

“Furthermore, it is on that through R & D, the NAF was able to fabricate hydraulic accumulator diaphragm as well as tow bars for the Mi-35 Aircraft being deployed in operation in the East.’’

Announcing the results of the competition, the Chief Assessor, Prof. Terfa Gundu, said that the participants were assessed based on their quality of work, originality, content, functionality and finishing among others.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the units that participated in the competition included141 Communication Group, 101 Air Defense Group, 107 AMG and 163 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Yola.

Others were 151 Base Service Group, 119 CG Sokoto, 109 Combat Reconnaissance Group, Gombe and Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Port Harcourt. (NAN)

