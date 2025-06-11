‎NAF Accelerates Air Operations With Reconfigured Aircraft Refuelling Assets

‎



‎In a strategic push to boost operational efficiency, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reconfigured 4 pre-owned fuel tankers into specialised aircraft refuelling bowsers.



‎The initiative, executed under the supervision of the 643 Equipment Supply Depot in Lagos, reflects the Chief of the Air Staff’s (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar’s, resolve to entrench proactive logistics support and deepen maintenance culture while leveraging innovation and resourcefulness across the Service.



‎“These reconfigured bowsers represent more than just fuel on wheels, they embody our drive for self-reliance and operational adaptability,” said Air Marshal Abubakar. “In an era where speed and sustainability of logistics are critical to mission success, the Nigerian Air Force cannot afford to be reactive. We must anticipate, adapt, and innovate.”



‎The newly reconfigured bowsers are set to play a critical role in sustaining ongoing air operations, particularly in counterterrorism missions and joint force deployments across the country. By ensuring rapid and reliable aircraft refuelling, the NAF aims to enhance persistent air presence, optimise turnaround times, and deliver decisive effects in complex operational environments.



‎“Asymmetric threats demand agile and sustained responses,” the CAS added. “That is why logistics must no longer be seen as a backend function, but as a frontline enabler of combat power.”



‎One of the aircraft refuelling units has already been deployed to 407 Air Combat Training Group, Kainji, with the remaining earmarked for other strategic locations nationwide. The move is expected to significantly improve the Service’s operational readiness and reaffirms the NAF’s steadfast commitment to national security and the protection of all Nigerians.



