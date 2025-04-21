NAF absorbs AFGMS graduates into airwomen ranks

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has officially absorbed graduates of Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS), also known as Ex-Junior Air Women (Ex-JAWs), into its ranks as Airwomen.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has officially absorbed graduates of Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS), also known as Ex-Junior Air Women (Ex-JAWs), into its ranks as Airwomen.

This is contained in a statement by NAF’s Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Monday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the development, the first of its kind, was part of NAF’s effort to promote gender inclusion by extending its absorption policy initially designed exclusively for AFMS graduates.

He said the policy review had opened up exciting career opportunities for young women who are interested in serving in the NAF as Non-Commissioned Officers.

According to him, the first beneficiaries of this transformative policy are the members of the AFGMS Class of 2017, who graduated in August 2023.

“After a rigorous selection process, these young women entered the 2024 NAF recruitment training at NAF Base, Kaduna, where they successfully completed their military training.

“They have now proudly joined the NAF ranks, marking a new chapter in the history of gender equality within the service.

“The policy revision not only provides Ex-JAWs with a direct pathway to military service but also opens doors to educational and professional growth through the NAF’s training programmes.

“For many of these women, this opportunity represents more than a career, it offers a future built on pride, purpose, and empowerment,” he said.

Ejodame quoted the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, as saying, “this is a moment of triumph for every girl who has ever dreamed of wearing the uniform.

“It is a testament to the Air Force’s commitment to empowering young women and ensuring equal opportunities for all.”

He said the newly absorbed Airwomen, shaped by the discipline and leadership instilled at AFGMS, were set to contribute significantly to the NAF and the nation.

The NAF Spokesman said the CAS had noted with pride that AFGMS had in the last 39 years, produced more than 3,500 graduates.

He said the graduates had gone on to lead in various sectors, including the Armed Forces, government, academia, and other corporations.

“As these pioneering women step into their roles, they carry with them, not just a legacy of achievement but also the message that gender is no barrier to excellence, service, or nation-building.

“They are not just making history; they are rewriting it,” he added. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)