NAF @ 58: 502 residents of Enugu community benefit from NAF medical outreach

No fewer than 502 residents of Orba community in Udenu Local Government Area in Enugu State have benefited from a medical outreach by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The medical outreach, which covered free treatment for various ailments for both adults and children of the community, is part of activities to commemorate NAF’s 58th anniversary.

Flagging off the outreach on Friday, AVM Ibikunle Daramola, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Ground Training Command NAF, Enugu, said that NAF was using the outreach to appreciate its host communities for supporting its services in the state.

Daramola, represented by the Chief of Staff to the Command, AVM Michael Onyebashi, noted that the corporate social responsibility gesture was also being used to solicit further support and cooperation going forward from the people.

He said that NAF had contributed not only to the peace and security of Enugu State but “have built primary and secondary schools that vast majority of children of families in the area are attending.

The AOC said: “The medical outreach is to commemorate our 58th anniversary and thank our host communities for supporting us to succeed in the state.

“NAF appreciates Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his support and partnership and we assure the governor that NAF will continue to ensure that there is peace and security that will guarantee safety of all in the state”.

Sqn. Ldr. Nelson Akinlose, Command Medical Officer, said that the turnout had been impressive, adding that the outreach had a full complement of medical professionals in their dozens dutifully attending to the residents.

“The prevalent ailment mostly diagnosed among the residents included blood pressure and hepatitis,” Akinlose, who is also Commanding Officer, 553 Base Services Group Medical Centre, Enugu, said.

Responding, Traditional Ruler of Orba Community, Igwe Evaristus Onah, said that the medical outreach showed that NAF does not only protect the territorial integrity of the nation but sees to the health and well-being of Nigerians as well.

“As a community, we appreciate and thank NAF for the medical outreach and other benefits being extended to our people. We also thank NAF for making Orba community and Enugu State part of its anniversary,” Onah said.

A beneficiary, Mrs Chioma Mbah, thanked the NAF for the insecticide treated net and malaria medicines given to her sick child as well as the health talk on eating balanced diet.

Another beneficiary, Pa Ignatius Nnadi, thanked NAF for the quantum of free medication to take care of his constant chest pain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAF distributed 250 insecticide treated nets to mothers, pregnant women and children as well as de-wormed the residents.

There were also free blood pressure, blood sugar and eye checks as well as hepatitis and HIV/AID test among others. (NAN)

