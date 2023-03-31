NADECO urges DSS to stop anti-handover elements

By Adedeji Egbebi

A pro democracy group, National Democratic Coalition(NADECO) has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to apprehend individuals bent on disrupting the democratic transition of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to Sen. Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued by the President of the group, Prof. Atilade Adeeyo in Oye-Ekiti.

”We urge the DSS to terminate the undemocratic and unpatriotic activities bent on disrupting the democratic transition of power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the president-elect.

”The nation has just witnessed a peaceful, fairest and freest presidential poll and others that have ushered in the new set of leaders for the next political dispensation in the country.

“Some enemies of the nation will not allow peace to reign because of their selfishness and greed for power.

“We must not allow some selfish, greedy and unpatriotic elements who place their selfish interests above the popular and patriotic interests of the nation to disrupt this transition process and plunge our dear nation into a chaos,” the group said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the DSS on Wednesday said it has confirmed plots by some political actors to introduce an interim government in Nigeria.

However, DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya in a statement said the secret police has identified some key players behind the plots traucate democracy after the 2023 general election. (NAN)