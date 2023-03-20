NADECO Renewal Group dismisses threat to expel Tinubu from NADECO U.S.A

By Adedeji Egbebi

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Renewal Group on Monday condemned the threat by the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in diaspora to expel the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

National president of the renewal group in Nigeria, Prof. Atilade Adeeyo, stated at Oye-Ekiti that the threat issued by the United States of America-based NADECO group was unreasonable.

Adeeyo noted that the Executive Director of the America-based group, Mr Lloyd Ukwu issued a statement on Saturday that the Feb. 25 presidential election that produced the president-elect was fraudulent and rejected by the group.

He added that the threat of expulsion of a dedicated democrat and patriotic Nigerian like Tinubu by NADECO-USA was laughable and urged Nigerians and international organisations to disregard it.

“The threat to expel Tinubu, a democrat from the NADECO group in the U.S.A is insignificant and inconsequential.

“This is given the fact that no credible institution or court of law has condemned the poll that produced the president-elect except the opposition parties.

“Few individuals have been building on controversies and lies and spreading unverified rumours by opposition parties to discredit the good personality of the president-elect.

“Nigerians must beware of the misleading antics of these undemocratic individuals who might be the sponsors of hackers that failed in their attempts to compromise INEC servers,’’ he stated.

Adeeyo also cautioned Nigerians to turn deaf ears to rumours and fake news and be guided properly against individuals disguising as NADECO, USA. (NAN)