NADDC woos Spanish investors to Nigeria’s automotive sector

Mr Jelani Aliyu, the Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has urged Spanish companies and groups to invest in the production of vehicles in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aliyu gave the advice as a panelist at the Nigeria-Spanish Business and Trade Forum, in Madrid, Spain on Thursday.

NAN also reports that President Muhammadu Buhari delivered the key note address at the forum.

Aliyu discussed the huge opportunities in the Nigeria automotive space.

“Vehicles can be produced in Nigeria both for local markets and exports, leveraging on the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),”the DG said.

Aliyu also highlighted opportunities in the local production of automotive components that could be exported to Spanish and other European automotive assembly plants.

“Nigeria is ready for innovation and advanced automotive solutions, products and services,” he said.

He reiterated that Spanish companies could really add significant value to the automotive space in Nigeria.

“We are looking forward to further in-depth discussions with interested companies in this direction.

“This is on how they can come in to be part of this incredible journey that we have started in Nigeria, especially in vehicle electrification,” he said.(NAN)

