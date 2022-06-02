NADDC to partner UAE firm on production of solar-powered tractors

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) says it will partner a UAE-based firm to produce solar-powered tractors.

The Director-General (DG) of the council, Mr Jelani Aliyu, disclosed this shortly after participating as a panelist at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS), in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which was held from May 23 to May 25.

The summit brought together researchers, engineers, government officials, and electric vehicle companies and institutions from around the world.

They explored and discussed the technical, policy and market achievements and potentials in e-mobility.

The DG spoke on the current Nigerian achievements in e-mobility, and elaborated on the strong potentials in the sector in Nigeria and Africa.

Aliyu also had a talk with a number of executives, including the delegation of a firm that produces solar-powered agricultural tractors.

The discussion was with a view to collaborating with the company in the local production of tractors and make them available to Nigerian farmers.

This engagement was also in order to cost-effectively promote food production and sufficiency in the nation.

Aliyu later paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Dansatta.

The Ambassador thanked him for the visit and acknowledged the good work of Aliyu in developing the automotive industry in Nigeria, while urging him to continue with his efforts. (NAN)

