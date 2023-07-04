NADCEL 2023 : Soldiers sweep roads, fix potholes in Ogun

By Abiodun Lawal

In continuation of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), officers and soldiers of 35 Artillery Brigade on Tuesday embarked on massive environmental sanitation along Lafenwa-Rounder road in Abeokuta North Local government area of Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the soldiers alongside some National Youth Service Corps members swept the streets, evacuated refuse and fixed some bad portions of the road.

Speaking to newsmen, the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Aminu, said that the sanitation exercise was to enhance military-civil relations.

Aminu, represented by the Garrison Commander of the Brigade, Col. Legborsi Nule, said it was important to bridge the gap between the army and its host communities, so as to foster love and cordial relationship.

“We use the celebration to reach out to our immediate environment, our host communities to render services to them so that they will understand that the Nigerian army is not all about fighting war and battles but also about offering services and utilities.

“We are here today to do part of that, which is offering services to the community.

“Over the years, there has been a gap between the army and its immediate environment but when we do activities like this, it’s a message to the people, that we are part of the efforts to build the society.

“Let people know that we are here as part of them, we are here as brothers and sisters,” he said.

The brigade commander said NADCEL was also an opportunity to remember officers and soldiers who died in the service of the nation, and reach out to families of the fallen heroes.

A resident, Mr Debo Johnson, commending the army for the exercise, describing it as a wonderful gesture that will enhance mutual between members of the community and the Army.

Johnson called on other security agencies to emulate the selfless services rendered by the army.(NAN)

