NADCEL 2023 : Nigerian Army lecture students on civil-military relationship

Abiodun Lawal

The Nigerian Army on Monday enlightened secondary school students in Ogun on the importance of civil-military relations.

The Commanding Officer of 35 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Aminu, gave the lecture at Agunbiade Victory High School, Abeokuta in commemoration of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration(NADCEL)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of NADCEL 2023 is “Sound Administration as a Panacea for Effective Military Operations.”

Aminu, represented by Maj. OS Quadri, Brigade Education Officer, 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, noted that the essence of the programme was to continually build the relationship between the military and the civilian.

The brigadier general explained that there was need for both parties to cohabit in a peaceful environment, saying it could only be achieved by understanding each other.

He added that the programme was brought to the school so that the students at there level could understand what the military was set out to do and the prospects in being a military officer.

“Over time, since the transition of military to civillian, there has been a lot of misunderstanding, misinformation and disaffection as a result of long military rule which the country has gone through.

“Since that transition both from the civil end and military end, efforts are being made to ensure that we collaborate and understand each other better.

“There is no way the military can function well without the civil authority and the civil populace and there is no way the civil populace too can exist, we are all coexisting.

“That is why the programme is been brought here so that the students at there level can understand what the military is about, what we do and the prospect they have in joining the military,” he said.

“We want them to know that the military is not a secret organisation, we are open and see how they can fit in to what we do,” he said.

Aminu urged the students to join the Nigerian Army and enjoy the prospect, respect and the dignity in the job, adding that the military was constitutionally established for the protection of the citizens of the country.

In her remarks, Mrs Christiana Odewole, the Principal, Agunbiade Victory High School, described the programme as an eye opener, educative and informative to the students.

She appreciated the Nigerian Army for chosen the school among other schools to benefit from the wisdom and knowledge of the military.

He noted that the Nigerian Army remained an instrument of national unity, integration, development and would continue to enhance its civil-military relations.

One of the students, Bolaji Abdul, expressed delight and willingness to join the military in future.

He commended the Nigerian Army for the lecture and finding the school worthy to be chosen for there 2023 celebration. (NAN)

