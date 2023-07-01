NADCEL 2023: Nigeria Army preaches peace, national unity

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army(NA) Friday held special Jummat prayers across units and formations in the country, as part of activities marking Nigeria Army day celebration (NADCEL) 2023.

The well attended Jummat prayers afforded Muslim faithful the opportunity to offer prayers for the unity and well- being of the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation.

The Chief of Training (Army) Major General Sani Mohammed who represented the Chief of Army Staff Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, other officers and men from Defence and sister Services joined other worshipers during a prayer session held at the Guards Brigade Central Mosque, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, where they prayed for peace and national unity, as well as divine guidance for the leadership of the NA, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation.

In his sermon, Assistant Director, Guards Brigade Islamic Affairs, Captain Musa Salisu urged Muslim faithful to continue to maintain peace and building trust, irrespective of their ethnic and religious differences. The Imam reminded Nigerians that the country’s unity in diversity was bestowed by God and must be jealously guarded through harmonious coexistence.

The cleric appealed to Nigerians to be mindful of their conduct and utterances and shun every act of hate and obey duly constituted authority.

In the same vein, in Headquarters 2 Division Ibadan, the host formation of NADCEL 2023, the Deputy Director of Islamic Affairs at the 2 Division, Central Mosque, Colonel Kareem Muhammed harped on the vital role of the

NA in maintaining peace and security within and outside the shores of the country, while praying for the repose of the souls of those who paid the supreme prize in the course of safeguarding the sovereignty of Nigeria.

The cleric also described Islam as facets of life that guide both the leadership and followers in order to promote unity.

He pointed out that professional expertise alone is not sufficient to provide excellent result in an administration, hence the need for troops to be committed, obedient and to eschew all forms of grudges in order to enhance positive productivity. This according to him underscores the need to shun tribalism and religious sentiments for quality administration and operational success.

