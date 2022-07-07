NADCEL 2022 Grandfinale: Buhari lauds Army professionalism

…Hails NA national Defence capabilities

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces , President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian Army’s strategic pivotal role within the reinvigorated Military Jointness in Combating insecurity across the nation.

President Buhari stated this in a message to the grandfinale of the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL held in Owerri, Imo State where he was represented by the Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) as special guest of honour.

He said since inception of the Force in 1863, precisely one hundred and fifty -nine years ago, it has transformed into a highly professionalised, disciplined Force to be reckoned with at regional and global levels.

President Buhari proudly recalled the gallantry of the Nigerian Army in expeditionary operations especially in the first and second World wars, Nigerian Civil War as well as:Army’s post – independence- Exploits in regional and global peace keeping efforts.

While appreciating the Services and sacrifices of our heroes past and those still alive, he thanked officers and soldiers for their unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In his address Imo State Governor ,Hope Uzodinma appreciated the leadership of the Nigerian Army for choosing his Area of Responsibility for the hosting right of NADCEL 2022.

While appreciating the Nigerian Army for its sterling performance as a fighting Force, Governor Uzodinma said the hosting of top Military hierarchies has improved the internal security architecture of Imo State .

The Chief of Army Staff Lt General Faruk Yahaya in his opening address described 6th July of every year as an epochal historic date to commemorate the end of the thirty months Nigerian Civl war in 1967.

Lt Gen Yahaya said under his watch the Service has been repositioned to deliver robustly in meeting its constitutional mandate.

He appreciated serving and retired officers and soldiers for their sacrifices in defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

While warning officers and soldiers to remain apolitical he assured the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces that respect for Civil authority is unshaken and that it will be

resolutely guided.

The representative of the special guest of honour, General Magashi inspected the guard, reviewed the parade, visited the Research and Development R&D pavilion and presented awards to deserving officers and Personel as well as presented Hilux vehicles to some warrant officers.

