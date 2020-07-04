NADCEL 2020: COAS distributes palliatives to Nike Community

Share the news















The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai on Saturday 4 July 2020 distributed palliatives consisting of bags of rice, beverages,tin tomatoes salt,maggi,spices and malt drinks at Igwe Nike’s Palace,Enugu to commemorate this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).



The Palliative is in line with the civil military co-operation drive of the NA to bridge the gap between the the civil populace and the Nigerian Army and to also cushioned the effect of COVID 19 pandemic on the 82 Division host community of Abakpa Nike.



Earlier in his remarks,the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army Major General Lasisi Adegboye who represented the Chief of Army Staff at the event thanked the COAS for his uncommon generosity and making the NADCEL 2020 a memorable one for the 82 Division host Nike community;with the NADCEL distribution of palliatives to the less privilege.



The GOC 82 Division was warmly received by the Igwe Odezuluigbo ||| of Nike HRH Igwe Dr Barrister Julius Nnaji and his wife Lolo Ugo Eze Mrs Maria Nnaji amidst cheers and excitement by the good people of Nike community. .

While giving his vote of thanks, the Igwe Nnaji expressed deep appreciation, and joy to the Nigerian Army for their kind gesture of touching the needy in Nike community.



One of the highlights of this event was when a woman beneficiary of the NADCEL 2020 Palliative, who couldn’t hold back tears of joy for such “timely help from the Nigerian Army when she received the items handed over to her’.

Dignitaries present at the occasion were the Chairperson 82 Division NAOWA chapter, Mrs Rashidat Adegboye with other NAOWA members, Principal Staff officers of 82 Division,Commanders of various units and formations in 82 Division AOR

Other dignitaries at the event were the Executive Chairman Enugu East Local Government. Hon Prince Alex Ugwu ably represented by Hon Onyeka Okolo,Other members of Nike Traditional Council amongst others.

