NACTAL seeks ICPC partnership to strengthens it’s activities

Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) has sought the partnership of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to help strengthen its activities.

The National President of NACTAL, Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that the request was made when the delegation of the network paid a courtesy visit to management of ICPC.Abubakar noted that the network particularly sought the assistance of the anti-graft agency in the areas of training, as well as joint activities on transparency and accountability in the management of migration resources.He explained that the Network used the opportunity to intimate the ICPC boss about the five years strategic plan of the network and



efforts being made to achieve continued regional, continental and global visibility.According to him, the ICPC boss, Prof. Bolaji Owasonoye, assured NACTAL of its support, especially in the area of migration.He said that the commission would also liaise with the network in the fight against sexual harassment. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...