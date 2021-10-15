NACTAL seeks ICPC partnership to strengthens it’s activities

 Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) sought the partnership of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) help strengthen its activities.

The National President of NACTAL, Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar, said a statement on Friday Abuja that the request was made when the delegation of the network paid a courtesy visit management of ICPC. noted that the network particularly sought the assistance of the agency the areas of training, as well as joint activities on transparency and accountability the management of migration .He explained that the Network used the opportunity intimate the ICPC about the five years strategic plan of the network and


efforts being made achieve continued regional, continental and global visibility.According him, the ICPC boss, Prof. Bolaji Owasonoye, assured NACTAL of its support, especially the area of migration.He said that the commission would also liaise with the network the fight against sexual harassment. (NAN)

