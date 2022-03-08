NACTAL hails FG’s approval of national plan on human trafficking

Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) has expressed happiness over the recent approval of the National Plan of Action on Human Trafficking in Nigeria.

A statement signed by NACTAL National Secretary, Mr Ositadimma Osemene, in Abuja on Monday said the expression manifested at the end of a three-day retreat for members on Friday in Keffi.

The statement quoted NACTAL President, Abdulganiyu Abubakar, as saying that the action of the Federal Government was a glimpse of light in the tunnel and a sign of hope in the Counter Trafficking efforts in Nigeria.

Abubakar said that NACTAL had been actively involved in the development of the document in partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) and other Stakeholders.

He said that the approval of the document would further enhance the country’s stance at the regional and global levels on human trafficking issues.

“No doubt, the Federal Government of Nigeria has shown its commitment to tackle issues of Human Trafficking in the country .

”Also the Federal Executive Council, Presided by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Feb. 23 approved the 2022 – 2026 Counter Trafficking Tool.

“With this, more cooperation and collaboration among the Non State Actors, National and International Organisations will be robustly defined,’’ he said.

Abubakar disclosed that the recent concluded NACTAL retreat 2022 brought together the National Executive Committee, 37 State Coordinators, Members of the Board of Trustees as well as Technical Staff of the National Secretariat.

According to him, NACTAL equally used the opportunity to further align her 2022 annual plan of action and strategic plan with the approved national action plan of the parent body, NAPTIP.

He said NACTAL was also aware that the national action plan was also designed to foster collaboration among stakeholders .

”This is for greater effectiveness and efficacy in the fight against human trafficking and to set benchmarks for stakeholders implementation and evaluation plan,” Abubakar said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

