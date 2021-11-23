NACCIMA seeks full implementation of executive order 005

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called for the full implementation of Executive Order 005 to extensively address Nigeria’s rising unemployment figures.

It made the call on Tuesday in Lagos via a communique of its 4th quarter council meeting signed by NACCIMA Director-General, Amb. Ayoola Olukanni.

Executive order 005 for planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in science, engineering and technology is expected to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

It is hoped that the order would also increase the pool of skilled technical workers, which the private sector could tap into to improve productivity.

The NACCIMA council said the full implementation of Executive Order 005 would also reduce skill gap, particularly shortage of technical and semi-skilled labour crucial to industry and domestic production.

“In this regard, the council reiterates that the private sector must play a more important role in policy formulation and various activities of the National Board for Technical Education.

“This is as it works towards finding enduring solution to the nations technical manpower needs,” it said.

The chamber also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the application of technology for the growth of businesses and in the pursuit of its vision to develop technology co-creation centres and industrial parks in the three geo business zones.

“In addition, city and state chambers will also be supported to key into these initiatives.

“Notably, we are willing to work with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and its agencies such as the National Communication and National Information Technology Development Agencies (NITDA).

“This would help us key into the national broad band plan in other to take advantage of the digital infrastructure, which received a boost with the launch of the 5G network not long ago,” it said.

It also announced the decision to commence data collection on insolvent industries across the country through the NACCIMA secretariat.

This, it said, would help drive private sector activities, in collaboration with member-chambers, for advocacy, business development and trade promotion activities.

“These activities will focus on promoting market access opportunities, as well as, develop an empirical report on the state of insolvent industries and factories within each state of the federation,” it said.

NACCIMA, welcoming the Petroleum Industry Act 2021(PIA), stressed that the Act was a milestone.

It said if effectively implemented, it had the potential to truly reposition the Nigerian oil and Gas sector and restore the confidence of investors in the sector.

The association also supported the National Gas Expansion Project (NGEP) and welcomed the establishment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Intervention Fund to stimulate investment in the gas value chain.

It called on the CBN to facilitate access to the facility by the private sector as part of the strategic options for the achievements of the NGEP.

The Council approved the establishment of a NACCIMA Committee on Environment and Sustainable development.

This, it said, was in recognition of the increasing importance of the issues of the environment as reflected in recent times and the proceedings of COP 26 of the UN Framework Convention on Climate change (UNFCC), in Glasgow.

“The committee will be composed of well known environmentalists and practitioners.

“Its term of reference will include how the private sector can key into the Environmental and Sustainable Plan for Sustainable Industrial Development,” said NACCIMA.

It also resolved to strengthen and support the activities of its women wing; the NACCIMA Women Business Group (NAWORG).

It will also encourage youths to join NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs as part of strategy to encourage young people into the Chamber movement. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...