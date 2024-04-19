NACCIMA, Nigeria-Turkiye Business Council set to host investment forum in Abuja, Lagos

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Nigeria-Türkiye Business Council (NTBC) are set to host an Investment Forum and B2B Event between July 9th and 12th, in Abuja and Lagos respectively.

In a statement, the President of NACCIMA, Dele Oye Esq., said the forum offers an unmatched platform for business leaders, industrialists, and innovators from Nigeria and Turkey to connect and catalyze growth.

According to him, the forum will officially kick off on July 9th, 2024 at Transcorp Hilton, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with a concluding session scheduled to hold on July 12th, 2024, at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Oye noted, “The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Nigeria-Türkiye Business Council (NTBC) are thrilled to announce a landmark event that will redefine the business landscape between Nigeria and Türkiye. From July 9th to 12th, the Nigeria-Türkiye Investment Forum and B2B Event 2024 will unfold, offering an unmatched platform for business leaders, industrialists, and innovators from both countries to connect and catalyze growth.

“The gathering of visionaries and industry titans will convene at the luxurious Transcorp Hilton Abuja on July 9th, 2024, for an elite Investment Forum, promising an unparalleled gathering of minds and opportunities. This exclusive assembly is crafted for Nigerian and Türkiye businesses poised to forge strategic alliances, attract investments, and launch groundbreaking joint ventures.

“The meeting continues with an expansive B2B Event on July 10th, also at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, followed by a concluding session on July 12th, 2024 at the prestigious Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

He continued: “To cultivate economic milestones through partnership, this extraordinary event is the result of a strategic alliance between the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Department of Economic and Foreign Relations Ministry of Trade Türkiye, Türkiye Nigeria Business Council (DEIK/TNBC), and Türkiye Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.

“With an anticipated attendance of over 80 leading Turkish industrialists, manufacturers, investors, and entrepreneurs, and upwards of 150 Nigerian counterparts, the forum is set to become a hotbed for networking, engaging dialogues on shared commercial interests, and high-caliber match-making opportunities in focus sectors of Agriculture, Health, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, Blue Economy, Tourism and Creative Industry.”

The NACCIMA President added, “Designed as a hub for innovation and mutual growth, this forum is not just an event but a beacon for fostering sustainable business relationships and a testament to the powerful synergy between Nigerian and Turkish enterprises. It is designed to spotlight innovative strategies, explore new markets, and unveil the full potential of collaborative business efforts across diverse sectors.”

