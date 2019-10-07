NACCIMA identifies inconsistent government policies as problem of business development

The Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) on Monday identified the Federal Government’s inconsistent policies as a major factor affecting the development of businesses in the country.

NACCIMA’s National President, Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, made the observation in Badagry at a One-day capacity building event organised by the Badagry Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BACCIMA).

The theme of the event was “Badagry Division: Recharged, Ready for Business’’.

“Today, the policy can say you can go with your two hands up. Tomorrow, you can go with one leg up, and at the end, they ask you to raise two hands and one leg up.

“There is no business that can survive when your leg and hands are up. That is what is happening to businesses in Nigeria.

“As a businessman, if you fail to focus, these policies will weigh you down. Inconsistent policies will frustrate your business.

“Government said you cannot import rice. Yes, everybody knows that there are rice farmers in Nigeria, but are we really serious about it?,’’ she asked.

Represented by NACCIMA’s Ex-Officio, Mr Mike Akingbade, Aliyu however, said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was prepared to support Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Aliyu said that it was imperative for Nigerians to always be dedicated and committed in whatever they were doing.

“If you are a yam farmer, it is no longer okay to just produce food and eat. Now, it is to produce, eat and also sell, not just within the country but also for export.

“This is the time for our businesswomen who are good to come together and make a change.

“Everybody has to wake up. If we do that, the economy of this nation will be greatly transformed,’’ she said.

Mr Goodluck Audu, the Director of Studies at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), said that Badagry was a golden highway to economic freedom and sustainable development.

Audu, therefore, called on investors to harness the unexploited investment opportunities that abound in Badagry.

He said that Badagry was endowed with tourism potentials, water bodies and agricultural products like coconut, that have yet to be harnessed.

A Lagos-based finance expert, Mrs Comfort Aruosa, also expressed optimism that the city would develop rapidly in the years ahead, adding that it was already captured in the master plan.

“Tourism will come up, and industrialisation and funding will pursue Badagry.

“So when the money comes, you might not be in a position to enjoy whatever the money brings if you do not prepare adequately for it,’’ she said.

Mr Femi Omotosho, the Executive Director of BACCIMA, said that the capacity programme was to acquaint members and the public with details of the Apapa-Seme development plan.

Omotoso said that BACCIMA was working at attracting the attention of the international community to the socio-economic transformation of Badagry. (NAN)