NACCIMA harps on adequate infrastructure to support SMEs

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged government to provide adequate infrastructure nationwide for speedy growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

NACCIMA National President, Mr Ide Udeagbala, gave the advice in his remarks at the first edition of the Abuja SME Conference and Exhibition on Monday.

Udeagbala said provision of the needed infrastructure would restrict massive importation of foreign goods which could be produced locally as well as engender SME global competitiveness.

He was represented at the event by his first Deputy President, Mr Dele Oye.

Udeagbala called for enhanced government’s attention at all levels for the development and growth of the SMEs in the country.

This, he said, would enable them fully harness their growth potential as the veritable vehicles of inclusive economic growth and development.

Udeagbala commended the efforts of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, aimed at promoting and supporting the activities of the SMEs.

He also lauded the Abuja Chamber of Commerce for organising the SME exhibition and conference.

Udeagbala said the event provided a platform for relevant stakeholders to come together to showcase potential of SMEs and drew attention to the challenges faced by SMEs in Nigeria.

He urged the organised private sector to work together with the government in a bid to effectively tackle the challenges faced by the SMEs.

Udeagbala assured stakeholders that NACCIMA remained committed to ensuring creation and sustainence of an enabling business environment for SMEs in Nigeria through policy advocacy.

“The association will, through its MSME Trade Group, continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the promotion of SMEs and significantly improve their contribution to sustainable growth and development of the nation’s economy,” he said. (NAN)

