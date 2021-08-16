NACCIMA harps on adequate infrastructure to support SMEs

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged government to provide adequate infrastructure nationwide for speedy of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

NACCIMA National , Mr Ide Udeagbala, gave the advice in his remarks at the first edition of the Abuja SME Conference and Exhibition on Monday.

Udeagbala said provision of the needed infrastructure would restrict massive importation of foreign goods which could be produced locally as well as engender SME global competitiveness.

He was represented at the by his first Deputy , Mr Dele Oye.

Udeagbala called for enhanced government’ attention at all levels for the development and of the SMEs in the country.

This, he said, would enable them fully harness their potential as the veritable vehicles of inclusive economic and development.

Udeagbala commended the efforts of the Vice , Yemi Osinbajo, aimed at promoting and supporting the activities of the SMEs.

He also lauded the Abuja of Commerce for organising the SME exhibition and conference.

Udeagbala said the provided a platform for relevant stakeholders to come together to showcase potential of SMEs and drew attention to the challenges faced by SMEs in Nigeria.

He urged the organised private sector to work together with the government in a bid to effectively tackle the challenges faced by the SMEs.

Udeagbala assured stakeholders that NACCIMA remained committed to ensuring creation and sustainence of an enabling business environment for SMEs in Nigeria through policy advocacy.

“The association will, through MSME Trade Group, continue to work closely with all stakeholders the promotion of SMEs and significantly improve their contribution to growth and development of the nation’ economy,” he said. (NAN)

