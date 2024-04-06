NACCIMA hails Tinubu, Allen Onyema, Keyamo on Air Peace’s inaugural flight to London

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye Esq., has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo and Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, for the successful inaugural Air Peace flight from Lagos to London.

In a statement, Oye said the milestone not only signifies the resurgence of Nigerian enterprise on an international scale but also heralds a new era of competitive and accessible air travel for Nigerians.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), | hereby extend our most profound commendation and heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Allen Onyema, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, the industrious management and staff of the airline, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and the resilient people of Nigeria on the triumphant launch of the inaugural Air Peace flight from Lagos to London.

“This momentous occasion not only signifies the resurgence of Nigerian enterprise on an international scale but also heralds a new era of competitive and accessible air travel for Nigerians. It is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian entrepreneur, epitomized by Air Peace’s valiant entry into a route that has long been dominated by foreign carriers.

“Through this bold move, Air Peace has not only made travel more affordable but has also instilled pride in our national identity by ensuring our youth-rich creative and culinary heritage graces the skies.”

He added, “We salute the courage and perseverance of Air Peace, which mirrors the very ethos of NACCIMA, where public-private partnerships foster victories for the greater public good. This achievement reminds us of the transformative impact that Nigerian businesses can have, as was the case when Globacom revolutionized billing in the telecoms industry, compelling international players to adopt per-second billing.”

Noting the role of government as a regulator in driving business growth, Oye noted, “In light of the interview by the CEO of Air Peace on Arise TV News, detailing the challenges faced with both local regulators and British authorities, it is clear that the support of our government is crucial. It is with great anticipation that we embrace the promises made by the Honourable Minister of Aviation to confront any future obstructions with ‘fire for fire’.

“We urge a thorough investigation into the claims of economic sabotage, ensuring that such hindrances are met with justice, for they impede not just Air Peace, but the progress of our nation.”

He further stated, “We extend our felicitations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon.Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, and the indomitable team at Air Peace. Your collective efforts have paved the way for Nigerian travelers to soar anew, freed from the shackles of prohibitive fares and limited choices.

“NACCIMA celebrates this landmark achievement with pride and great expectations for the future. We stand in solidarity with all Nigerian enterprises, and businesses advocating for policies and environments that enable the blossoming of indigenous. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence, bolster our economy, and enhance the welfare of every Nigerian.”

By Chimezie Godfrey