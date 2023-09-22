NACCIMA celebrates First Lady, Remi Tinubu at 63

By Kevin Okunzuwa

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) says Nigerian First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, is an inspiration and role model to countless Nigerians.

NACCIMA’s national President, Mr Dele Kelvin Oye said this in a congratulatory message to Mrs Tinubu on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

Oye, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin, prayed that “God grants her many more years in good health and happiness.

“On behalf of NACCIMA, I will like to extend my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to you on your 63rd birthday.

“You have been an inspiration and a role model to countless Nigerians, especially as the First Lady of Lagos State and the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District.

“Your unwavering commitment to empowering women and youth, improving education, and promoting healthcare, among other vital issues, is truly commendable.

“Your passion for serving the people of Nigeria has been evident throughout your illustrious career, and your dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of the less privileged is a shining example of what we should all aspire to.”

“As you celebrate your 63rd birthday, we wish you good health, happiness, joy, and continued success in all your future endeavors.

“May the Almighty God bless and keep you always.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

