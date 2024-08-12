NACCIMA appoints president of oil palm growers as vice chair of Agribusiness Trade Group

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has appointed the President of the Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN), Joe Onyiuke as the Vice Chairman of the NACCIMA Agribusiness Trade Group.

In a statement, Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq., the National President of NACCIMA, said Onyiuke will work closely with the Chairman to provide leadership and strategic direction to NACCIMA in the agribusiness sectors of the Nigerian economy.

According to Oye, “I am delighted to inform you of your appointment as the Vice Chairman of the NACCIMA Agribusiness Trade Group. This appointment is a testament to your extensive experience and remarkable contributions to the agricultural sector, particularly in the cultivation and promotion of oil palm in Nigeria.

“As Vice Chairman, you will work closely with the Chairman to provide leadership and strategic direction to NACCIMA in the agribusiness sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“Your role will involve advocating for policies that support agribusiness, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and driving initiatives that enhance the growth and sustainability of the sector.”

Joe Onyiuke brings his vast experience spanning over 25 years in corporate, legal, and entrepreneurship into the business of agriculture. He is passionate and desirous of fostering and promoting the cultivation/growing of oil palm, including harnessing the entire value chain in Nigeria.

His advocacy and push to increase the number of oil palm producing states from 24 to 27 states have yielded the desired result, as they are now fully recognized and supported by the federal ministry of agriculture and food security. He has been at the vanguard of championing the revamping of the oil palm ecosystem as well as addressing the Nigerian oil palm challenges while contributing to food security in Nigeria.

In order to address the issues of farmer education and extension service, he set up oil palm radio and TV to cater to the needs of farmers and bring them up to date with best management practices in the growing/maintenance of oil palm plantations.

Onyiuke was the national legal adviser to the National Cotton Association of Nigeria, NACOTAN. He was also in the banking industry and worked in different departments, including Credit and Marketing, Legal, Risk Management, and Classified Assets, where he excelled by winning different awards before his voluntary resignation to pursue other passions. He is on the board of several agricultural and corporate initiatives and ventures. He is the managing director of Ayip Eku Oil Palm Company Limited. He is married with children and plays golf and lawn tennis.

“Your leadership and expertise will undoubtedly be invaluable to NACCIMA as we strive to lead and innovate within the agribusiness sectors. We look forward to your contributions and to working with you to achieve our shared goals,” Oye added.