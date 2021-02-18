NACC holds year-long activities to mark 60th anniversary

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has announced activities to mark its 60th anniversary to strengthen bilateral trade and cultural relations between Nigeria and the United States. The NACC National President, Otunba Toyin Akomolafe, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos to announce the chamber’s programme of events, ahead of the 60th anniversary celebrations. Akomolafe said that the chamber turned 60 in October 2020 but the anniversary was pushed to first quarter of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the celebrations starting from April would be a year-long event with several activities with the theme, ‘Celebrating 60 years of Partnership and Prosperity.’ The president said that most of these activities would be executed as hybrid events with very limited physical attendance. “The majority of participants would be encouraged to join in online via zoom or any other suitable application/platform.

“It will highlight our contributions to bilateral trade and cultural relations between Nigeria and the United States over the last six decades,” Akomolafe said. Speaking on its achievements, he said that the chamber had consolidated itself as a virile trade channel between Nigeria and the United States over its 60 years of existence. “We maintain close relations with the Commercial Section of the United States Embassy as well as the other US Governmental agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), etc.

“We also work closely with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, among others, locally. “Specifically, we have organised several trade missions and taken our members to the United States where fruitful trade alliances have been consolidated.

“We also welcome inward missions from time to time,” said the president. Recall that NACC was founded in October 1960 to foster and promote trade and investment between Nigeria and the United States. It is the first and oldest bilateral chamber of commerce in Nigeria. (NAN)