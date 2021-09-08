Nacabs poly offers scholarship to 850 students in Nasarawa

Mr David Abuluya, the Proprietor of Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, says the institution has offered scholarship to 850 students between 2019 and 2021 academic sessions to read courses of their choice in the school.Abuluya disclosed this while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akwanga on Wednesday.He said that the gesture was borne out of his desire to reduce the burden of school fees on parents and guardians.“

This institution was established to complement government efforts in improving on the standard of education in the state.“As the importance of education to human and societal development could not be overemphasised, hence the need of my determination to establish the school.“I have also offered free scholarship to students in order to reduce the burden of their school fees on their parents.“And this is also the institution’s contribution to the development of the education sector.“I have given candidates scholarship through their traditional rulers, first class and graded chiefs, among others“In 2018/19 session, I have given scholarship to 200 students; 2019/2020 session – 300 students; 2020/2021 session figure is 350 students,” he said.Abuluya assured that the polytechnic would continue to maintain the academic standard it was known for, adding that there are qualified staff and facilities for learning and teaching in the institution.

The proprietor also pledged his continued commitment to improve on the welfare of staff and students for improved standard of education. (NAN)

