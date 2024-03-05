NACA urges increased investment in HIV intervention for women

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) on Tuesday in Abuja called for increased investment in HIV/AIDS intervention mechanism for young women in the country.

Dr Gambo Aliyu, Director-General, NACA, made the call in a statement issued by the agency’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD).

According to him, six out of 10 people living with HIV in the country are females, hence, the need to invest in them.

Aliyu called for women’s empowerment, in line with this year’s theme of the IWD — “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress.”

He said that the agency was committed towards advancing gender equality and addressing unique challenges faced by women living with HIV/AIDS.

He added that “investing in women is not just a financial commitment; it’s an investment in the sustainable progress of our societies.

“When we empower women, we create transformative effect that positively impact families, communities, and the nation as a whole.”

The NACA boss, therefore, reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to empower women and girls, as well as recognise their role in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He said NACA would continue to promote inclusive policies, ensure access to comprehensive healthcare, foster education to empower women and make informed decisions regarding their sexual and reproductive health.

He said that “through targeted interventions and community engagement, we strive to create an environment that protects and uplifts the dignity of every woman.”

Aliyu commended other stakeholders for advancing the rights of women and the global HIV/AIDS response.

He urged them to continue to work toward a future where every woman would live free from the burden of HIV/AIDS. (NAN)

By Justina Auta