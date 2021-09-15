NACA says it has identified 1.7 million Nigerians living with HIV

National Agency Control of AIDS (NACA) says it has identified 1.7 million out of 1.9 million Nigerians living with HIV.


Mr Alex Ogundipe, its Director, Community Prevention, Care and Services told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday that 1.7 million afflicted had enrolled for treatment.

“Our mandate to identify people living with the virus; there are supposed to be about 1.9 million Nigerians.

“It our responsibility to identify and enrol all of them for care and I believe we are doing well because we have identified 1.7 million of them.

“NACA on the right path in terms of its mandate to coordinate on HIV response.

“You must be objective on how you rate or assess yourself. You must ask: the assessment from the eyes of those who give you money, those of beneficiaries of your services or those other partners?

“These are the criteria we check once in a while to help fine-tune our services,’’ he said.

On the moribund nature of State Agencies control of AIDS (SACA), Ogundipe maintained that SACA not a branch of NACA as they belonged to states.

He explained that it the responsibility of NACA to train, guide and give policy direction to SACA officials, but it behoved the state governments to them and they carried out HIV response services. (NAN)

