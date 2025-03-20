NABTEB Registrar assumes office, vows to digitalize exams

L-R: The Director, Special Duties, of NABTEB, Mr. Olugbenga Ojogbede with the new Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Dr. Mohammed-Aminu Mohammed at the inaugural meeting of the new Registrar with staff at NABTEB’s headquarters in Benin, Edo State yesterday

…Says NABTEB certificates are not inferior

The newly- appointed Registrar of the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), Dr. Mohammed- Aminu Mohammed yesterday disclosed plans to digitalize the examinations of the institution.

He also said in line with global trends and the increasing digital literacy of candidates, the institution will gradually ensure the transition of more of its subjects to Computer-Based Test platforms.



Contrary to the notion that the examinations and certificates by the institution were inferior, he said NABTEB certificates and examinations were not inferior to any.

He said Nigeria’s journey towards economic diversification, technological advancement, and industrial growth depends on the quality of technical and vocational skills possessed by the workforce.

He said Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is globally recognized as a catalyst for industrialization, employment generation, and sustainable development.

He highlighted his plans for the institution in Benin City, Edo State when he assumed duty.



He said: “Our examination must be internationally competitive and acceptable by all institutions at home and abroad. This is why we should pay attention to the quality of our standard and enhanced technology. I insist that NABTEB examinations or certificates are not inferior to any. We must change the narratives for the betterment of our candidates.



“My administration will accelerate the digitalization of our examination processes, from registration to result processing and certificate issuance. This will minimize human errors, reduce processing time, and enhance the overall efficiency of our operations.

“We strengthen security measures by deploying advanced security protocols to safeguard the integrity of our examination materials and processes. This includes the use of biometric verification, encrypted question papers, and real-time monitoring systems”.



“We will gradually transition more of our subjects to computer-based testing platforms, in line with global trends and the increasing digital literacy of our candidates.

“We will strengthen our examination monitoring and supervision mechanisms through the deployment of more supervisors, the use of technology-enabled monitoring tools, and collaboration with security agencies and community stakeholders”.



He also said there will be regular review of examination syllabi to ensure they remain relevant, up-to-date, and aligned with industry needs and international standards.

He expressed hope that the initiatives will not only improve the technical aspects of the examinations but also enhance public confidence in the credibility and value of NABTEB certificates.

He also revealed measures he would adopt to improve facilities and funding following the financial constraints many public institutions face.



He said: “The quality of our facilities and the adequacy of our funding are critical determinants of our operational effectiveness and service delivery. While acknowledging the financial constraints facing many public institutions in Nigeria, we must be innovative and proactive in addressing our infrastructural and financial challenges.

“My administration will conduct a comprehensive audit of our physical infrastructure across all offices and initiate a phased rehabilitation program to address identified deficiencies.



“We will invest in modern equipment and technology to enhance our operational efficiency, particularly in areas such as item banking, data management, and result processing, and actively seek partnerships with private sector organizations, particularly those with interests in technical and vocational skills development, to fund specific projects and initiatives”.



He added that the institution would explore revenue streams like; consultancy services in technical and vocational education assessment, training programmes for teachers and examination officials, research collaborations with local and international organizations and publications and educational resources development.

Dr. Aminu also pledged his commitment to prioritize the welfare of staff for optimal productivity and institutional excellence.



“We will work diligently to enhance the physical and operational environment within which you discharge your duties by upgrading office infrastructure, ensuring access to modern tools and technology, and creating a conducive atmosphere for innovation and creativity.

“My administration will also invest significantly in capacity building and professional development programmes. We will provide opportunities for staff to acquire new skills, enhance existing competencies, and stay abreast of global trends in educational assessment and administration.

“We will ensure that the promotion process is transparent, merit-based, and devoid of favouritism or bias. Every staff member deserves a fair opportunity for career advancement based on their qualifications, performance, and dedication”.

He also promised to introduce comprehensive health and wellness programmes, including regular medical check-ups, health insurance coverage, and wellness initiatives.

He urged staff to embrace the vision he outlined with enthusiasm and contribute constructively to the growth and development of NABTEB.

He said: “Together, we can transform NABTEB into a model examination body that not only meets but exceeds expectations. Together, we can contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s quest for quality technical and vocational education. Together, we can shape a future where NABTEB certificates open doors of opportunity for millions of Nigerian youths”.

The Director, Special Duties, of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Mr. Olugbenga Ojogbede, in his welcome address described as timely, the appointment of Dr. Mohammed-Aminu Mohammed as the 5th substantive Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB.

He noted that the appointment was a testament to the confidence and trust placed in his leadership abilities.

Ojogbede said: “With your wealth of experience, vision, and dedication, we are confident that you will steer this board to even greater heights. We know that the responsibilities ahead are enormous, but we also know that your passion for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and your strategic insights will guide us in fostering a fair and credible examination system.

“As you assume office, you inherit a legacy of excellence, integrity, and dedication, but not without some daunting challenges. Our board has a proud history of delivering high quality assessment and certification at the post-basic and other levels, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards, in line with the global best practices.

“We recognise that the role of registrar/chief executive officer comes with significant challenges and responsibilities. However, we are confident that your exceptional leadership skills and passion for excellence will enable you to navigate these challenges and take our board to new heights.”

