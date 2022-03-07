Nabena advises Niger Governor against calling for APC NEC meeting

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger to step down his plans to call for a the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.Nabena gave the advice in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the governor had no power to call for such meetings without the authorisation of Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).Nabena said asking the APC NEC to meet because of some personal ambition without the authourisation of Buni, would destabilise the party ahead of its National Convention slated for March 26.

He explained that Bello was just an ordinary member of the APC CECPC and not the chairman or its secretary and therefore, does not have the capacity to call for such meetings.“I am using this medium to call on our leaders across the states to caution Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger.“The presidency should also call him to order to immediately drop the plan to convey a NEC meeting without the knowledge of Gov. Buni and the Secretary of the APC CECPC.“Gov. Bello is neither the chairman nor secretary of the CECPC and therefore has no power to convey such meetings,” he said.He further advised those working against the party with the intension to cause anarchy to desist from such act.

Nabena appealed to them not to destroy the party because of their 2023 presidential ambition.He stressed that the interest of the majority should be bigger than personal ambition of any member of the party, adding that this is critical to make the party strong and to continue winning elections.Some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are believed to be planning to summon a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party without the support of the leadership of the caretaker committee.

Sources said Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, was spearheading this move.Bello, who is a member of the caretaker committee representing the North Central, met at his state’s liaison office in Abuja with some governors in attendance.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

