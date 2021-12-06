NAAT lauds FG for releasing N30bn revitalisation fund to varsities

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has commended the Federal Government for releasing the sum of N30 billion as revitalisation fund for public universities in the country.

This commendation is contained in a communique signed by the association’s President, Mr Ibeji Nwokoma, after its 48th National Executive Council Meeting held at the Federal University of Technology Owerri on Monday.The association who commended the timing of the release of the fund noted that it would go a long way in addressing challenges bedeviling universities in the country.It urged stakeholders to ensure appropriate utilisation of the fund for optimal results.It also commended FG for ongoing construction and rehabilitation of federal roads across the country and for holistic efforts at tackling security challenges. ” NAAT commends the Federal Government for releasing the revitalisation fund to universities and calls for its appropriate utilisation. ”

NAAT also commends the Federal Government for construction and repairs of federal roads across the country and we call on state governments to emulate these efforts,” he said.It said the association had concluded plans to reward best graduating students in Sciences and Technology related courses in three universities and one college of education in each of the country’s geo-political zones with effect from March 2022.It however frowned at the non-payment of arrears of the minimum wage and earned allowances in line with the year 2009 agreement by FG and university unions, adding that it had increased suffering in the country.It also called on FG to jettison the planned removal of fuel subsidy noting that it would cause more hardship in the country.

It urged Nigerians to take the COVID-19 vaccine without delay as a way of beating down the spread of the new Omicron variant.It expressed the optimism that with the ongoing voluntary vaccination, Nigeria would conquer the Coronavirus. (NAN)

