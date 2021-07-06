Na’Abba Backs FG On Kanu, Igboho

A former speaker of House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, yesterday backed federal government’s actions against of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi and acclaimed Yoruba promoter, Sunday Igboho, Daily Trust has reported.

Na’abba, who is the of the Nigeria Consultative Front (NCFront), while reacting to a statement credited to the secretary of the forum, Olawale Okunniyi, said the and Igboho should be dealt with.

Okunniyi had said that NCFront would defend the arrested Yoruba protesters .

Na’abba said no right thinking Nigerian would support and Igboho’s activities, saying the federal government had taken the right decision by going after them.

“The issue of Kanu and Igboho is controversial. However, I believe the government did by way of going after them is supported by almost every Nigerian. Nobody in this country should be allowed to perpetrate these kind things.

“Therefore, the government has the full support of myself and most of the members of the steering committee of NCFront. So, was released by the national secretary was personal to him, it’s never supported by anyone especially myself,” he said.

He said most members of the organisation were against the activities of Kanu and Igboho.

“We’re not supporting them, we’re supporting the measures taken by the federal government. We’re not going to support anything that’s detrimental to the state. We’re not going to hide behind the issue of human rights to defend criminals, people whose actions have threatened law and order in the country,” he said, urging government to sustain the tempo.

