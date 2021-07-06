Na’Abba Backs FG On Kanu, Igboho

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, yesterday backed the federal government’s actions against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and the acclaimed Yoruba nation promoter, Sunday Igboho, Daily Trust has reported.

Na’abba, who is the leader of the Nigeria Consultative Front (NCFront), while reacting to a statement credited to the secretary of the forum, Olawale Okunniyi, said the Kanu and Igboho should be dealt with.

Okunniyi had said that NCFront would defend the arrested Yoruba Nation protesters in court.

But Na’abba said no right thinking Nigerian would support Kanu and Igboho’s activities, saying the federal government had taken the right decision by going after them.

“The issue of Kanu and Igboho is very controversial. However, I believe what the government did by way of going after them is supported by almost every Nigerian. Nobody in this country should be allowed to perpetrate these kind things.

“Therefore, the government has the full support of myself and most of the members of the steering committee of NCFront. So, what was released by the national secretary was personal to him, it’s never supported by anyone especially myself,” he said.

He said most members of the organisation were against the activities of Kanu and Igboho.

“We’re not supporting them, we’re supporting the measures taken by the federal government. We’re not going to support anything that’s detrimental to the state. We’re not going to hide behind the issue of human rights to defend criminals, people whose actions have threatened law and order in the country,” he said, urging government to sustain the tempo.

Culled from Daily Trust

