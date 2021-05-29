NAA chieftain to Uzodimma: Embrace dialogue to arrest insecurity in Imo

May 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project, Security 0



Mr Justice Ughuegbu, a former Vice Presidential of the  National Action Alliance, advised Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo to embrace dialogue in tackling insecurity in the state.


Ughuegbu gave the advice during an interactive session newsmen in Owerri .


He urged stakeholders in the state to come together as a matter of urgency, irrespective of their political affiliations, to proffer solutions to the lingering security challenges in the state.


have come to a point where the state government must embrace dialogue and consult notable stakeholders who proffer viable solutions.


“Our leaders must stop being silent, they must now speak up before this situation engulfs all,” he said.


Ughuegbu, a practitioner, regretted that Imo, which hitherto was a haven of peace, had been bedeviled by insecurity.


“The situation is rather unfortunate,” he said, and called on youths of the state to resist being used to perpetrate crimes. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,