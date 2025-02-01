NA Signals Corps to prioritise training, welfare in 2025

The Commandant, Corps of Signals, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, says the corps will continue to prioritise training and welfare of personnel.

By Oladapo Udom

Ugbo stated this statement on Saturday at the Nigerian Army Signals West African Social Activities (WASA) 2024, held at Signals Barracks, Mile 2, Lagos.

According to him, this is to build on the successes achieved in 2024.

He described 2024 as a year of significant accomplishments across all corps’ theatres of operation, including training, welfare, and infrastructural development.

“The focus of 2024 was to prioritise the training and welfare needs of personnel, and this had a positive impact on our professional output,” Ugbo said.

He added that the corps ensured several infrastructural developments in their offices and residential areas.

They included the remodelling of the Headquarters NA Signals Complex and the construction of a 60-room student and officers’ hostel at the NA School of Signals.

According to him, there are ongoing construction projects to provide suitable residential accommodation for the commandant of the NA School of Signals.

He said there was also ongoing construction project for a two-storey hostel to accommodate 480 student soldiers.

“These projects have boosted the productivity of NA Signals staff and created a conducive learning environment for students and staff of the school of signals,” he noted.

The commandant expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for these intervention projects.

He acknowledged the remarkable creativity, inventiveness, and professionalism displayed by NA Signals personnel in their duties.

According to him, these have greatly contributed to the Nigerian Army’s successes in 2024.

Ugbo praised the perseverance, tenacity, bravery, and professionalism of the corps’ personnel and congratulated them on their outstanding service to the nation.

He also paid tribute to colleagues who paid the ultimate price, stating that the NA would never forget their families.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he prayed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WASA is an annual event celebrating the successful completion of Nigerian Army formations’ operational activities for the year.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Micheal Oamen, commended the Corps of Signals for their successes in 2024.

Oamen, who was the Special Guest of Honour, urged personnel to remain dedicated and resolute in their duties in 2025. (NAN)