NA School of Military Police holds combined lecture on investigation package

Some selected Courses of First Quarter 2022 in Nigerian Army School of Military Police held a 4- day Combined Lectures at Abdulrahman Danbazau Auditorium on various investigation packages. The Guest Lecturer was Dr AFK Adasu assisted by Snr Detective NT Maiva.

According to a press release made available to newsdiaryonline, the Guest Lecturers taught students in details about how to conduct investigation activities to ensure that students meet up with contemporary challenges faced by investigators in the field. Present at the Central Lecture were Commandant NASMP Brigadier General MO Erebulu, ably represented by the Ag Chief Instructor Lieutenant Colonel AO Sebiotimo, Staff Officer Grade 1 Training Lieutenant Colonel KC Zeigbo, Senior Instructors, Instructors, and Students of Military Police Officers Basic Course (MPOB), Special Investigation Advance A2/A3 all of First Quarter Courses 2022.

The Commandant appreciated the Guest Lecturer and Commended their techniques of passing the lecture to the audience. He added that the senior officer and the Snr Detective should continue to give their best to the younger generation as they have always passed these knowledge from the wealth of experience garnered over time. The Commandant also encouraged students to clear all gray areas they might have experienced difficulty understanding as they are expected to give their utmost best while deployed in the field bearing in mind the evolving challenges in today’s crime rates.

Some of the topics treated within the four days long lectures includes; Doctrinal approach to Investigation techniques, Preconceived theories and investigative zeal, Introduction to investigation report part 1, 2 and 3, Practices of criminals, Drafting of charges, Investigation of Dislodged units in an operation, Examination of witnesses, victims and suspects and Preparing a case for court martial amongst other topics where the students experience challenges in the field.

In a vote of thanks delivered at the end of the lectures, a representative of the students from MPOB expressed their gratitude to the Commandant and the training team for inviting the resource persons who have helped them understand the nitigrities of investigation and promised to use all knowledge gained during the lecture. Highlights of of the occasion was the interactive session,vote of thanks and group photograph.

