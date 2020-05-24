N950,000 Scam Alert: Niger Govt disowns Facebook Page

Share the news













The Niger State Government has disowned a Facebook page with the name of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello purportedly doling out money to the unemployed.

A statement by Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor ,Niger state described the page as a scam and advised people to avoid being defrauded.

Noel-Berje said “Our attention has been drawn to a Facebook page with the name of Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger state Governor, in which he is purported to be giving out the sum of #950,000 to all Nigerian people for youth Empowerment.

“We want to alert the general public that the said page is a scam and an evil machination of some dubious people to defraud Nigerians of their hard earned money.

She said, “Neither Governor Abubakar Sani Bello nor the state government is spending any such amount of money on any Youth Empowerment and wish to categorically dissociate the Governor and the state government from that illegal Facebook page.”

The general public is warned to disregard the posts on the illegal Facebook page and beware not to easily fall prey to the the defrauding activities of scammers, the statement said

